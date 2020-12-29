Wireless Gas Detection Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The value of the wireless gas sensing market was USD 1.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 15% from 2019 to 2025.
The latest survey on the global Wireless Gas Detection Market is conducted targeting various industry organizations in different regions to produce over 100 pages of reports. This study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting the challenges facing key market developments, industries, and competition along with gap analysis and new opportunities and trends in the Wireless Gas Detection Market. The report aims to provide an analysis of the global Wireless Gas Detection market by type, technology, end user, and region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa). This report aims to provide state-of-the-art market intelligence and help decision makers get a sound investment assessment. Additionally, the report identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities.
Key Players
- RAE Systems, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Oldham SAS
- Tyco Gas & Flame
- AirTest Technologies, Inc.
- Bacharach, Inc.
- California Analytical Instruments, Inc.
- City Technology Ltd.
- Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd.
- Detector Electronics Corporation
Wireless Gas Detection Market Key Segmentation
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Technology
- Wireless Networking (WiFi) Technology
- Bluetooth Technology
- Cellular Technology
- License-Free ISM Band Technology
- Others
By End User Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Chemical
- Mining & Metals
- Others
By Application
- Industrial Safety
- National Security & Military Applications
- Environmental Safety
