Cloud Storage Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The cloud storage market size is valued at $46.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $222.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 21% from 2020 to 2025. Cloud storage is a next-generation system that interacts with human language and helps professionals. Understand the complexity of unstructured data so you can make better decisions. Global markets include technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, automatic inference, and information retrieval, which are used to translate unstructured data to detect, infer, and predict the best solutions.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (ByType, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Applications, By End-use)

Global Cloud Storage Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Company Profiles

AWS

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle

Rackspace Technology

HPE

Dell Technologies

Huawei

Dropbox

Box

Tencent Cloud

Fujitsu

VMware

Netapp

Hitachi Vantara

Scality

Citrix

