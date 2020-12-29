Train Battery Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The size of the global train battery market is expected to reach $145 million by 2030 from $143 million in 2020, with an annual average growth of 5%.
Investments in railway electrification projects are on the rise over the past few years as the search for alternative fuels to reduce fuel income and cost has increased. Also, diesel engines are not economical because of their high maintenance costs. In addition, diesel engines are harmful to the environment and require electrification of the railway. These factors are having a positive impact on the growth of the global train battery market.
Market Coverage
- Market size available for years 2019–2025
- Base year considered 2018
- Forecast period 2019-2025
- Segments covered (By Battery Type, By Component, By Technology, By Rolling Stock, By Applications, By End-use)
Global Train Battery Market Segmentation:
By Battery Type
- Lead Acid Battery
- Nickel Cadmium Battery
- Lithium Ion Battery
By Technology
- Conventional Lead Acid Battery
- Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery
- Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery
- Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Battery
- Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Battery
- Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Battery
- Lithium Ion Battery
By Rolling Stock
- Diesel Locomotives
- DMUs
- Electric Locomotives
- EMUs
- Metros
- High-speed Trains
- Light Trains/Trams/Monorails
- Passenger Coaches
By Application
- Starter Battery
- Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)
By Advance Train
- Autonomous Trains
- Hybrid Locomotives
- Fully Battery-Operated Trains
Companies covered
- EnerSys (US), Exide Industries (India)
- Saft (France)
- Amara Raja Batteries (India)
- GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan) (Total of 22 companies)
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Global Train Battery market report
- What was the Global Train Battery Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Global Train Battery Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Train Battery Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
