Connected Logistics Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global Connected Logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2019 to 2025. Connected Logistics delivers real-time access, improved operational efficiency, and increased productivity through the integration of multiple connected platforms, providing a number of benefits to logistics businesses serving a wide range of industries. Connected logistics service providers have introduced innovative products and solutions that support accessibility and a high level of interoperability to help you achieve high productivity and informed decisions through a joint effort. There are also a variety of communication technologies that can improve logistics support, including Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and more.

The following players are covered in this report:

AT&T

Eurotech S.P.A.

IBM

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Cisco Systems

HCL Technologies Limited

Orbcomm Inc.

Cloud Logistics

Freightgate Inc.

Connected Logistics Market segmentation by Type

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Connected Logistics Market segmentation by Application

Roadway

Railway

Airway

Seaway

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Connected Logistics Market Report

What was the Connected Logistics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Connected Logistics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Connected Logistics Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

