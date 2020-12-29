Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2019-2025 and reach USD 29.97 billion by the end of 2025. In 2017, the global industrial cybersecurity market reached USD 1.375 billion.

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the Industrial Cyber Security market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments in various regions. The report covers all fad trends and technologies playing a critical role in the growth of the Industrial Cyber Security market during the forecast period. It also highlights the various drivers, constraints and opportunities that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the period.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered ( By Security Type, By Offering Type , By Technology, By Applications, By End-use )

Companies covered- IBM, Honeywell, CISCO, ABB Ltd.

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Share Insights

Key industry participants analyzed and profiled in this study includes International Business Machines, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dell Inc., McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab among others.

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Segmentation:

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

Others

By Offering Type

Products

Solutions & Services

By End-User

Power

Utilities

Transportation

Chemicals & Manufacturing

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Industrial Cybersecurity Market Report

What was the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market was the market leader in 2018?

