Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

As the world is rapidly adopting electric vehicles (EV) the rise in demand for electric vehicle supply equipment is growing simultaneously all across the globe which has significantly contributed to the global electric vehicle supply equipment market. Electric vehicle supply equipment provides electricity to charge the electric vehicle’s batteries such as electric cars, buses, plug-in hybrids and so on. These EV’s have an onboard charging system that can plug into the general charging outlets. Some other EV’s requires a charging station to provide electricity monitoring, safety functionality, and electricity conversion. Additionally, these charging stations are required at the time of traveling; many of these stations provide higher voltage and current as compared to residential Electric vehicle supply equipment.

Request a Free Sample of our Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market

Factors Driving Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market

Electric cars are predicted to be the turbulent market force for technology and transportation. These cars have the capability to transform how energy is created, used and redirected. The negative environmental impact is the primary reason for the adoption of electric vehicles which in turn is increasing electric vehicle supply equipment market. Decreased air pollution due to the elimination of harmful exhaust gases provides mobility. The immense impact of reduced carbon emission is seen in metropolitan areas which are most prone to air pollution. Additionally, electric cars allows to reduce noise pollution as they are less noisy than conventional cars.

Electric cars help grow the economy of the country. As most of the countries import oil and fossil fuels from other oil-rich countries, with constantly increasing oil rates the importing costs for these fuels are raising which in turn is affecting the economy of the countries. However, electric cars require just electricity, which can be generated through the wind, solar, hydro, biofuel or nuclear sources. This is significantly contributing in the electric vehicle supply equipment market.

Additionally, electric vehicles require less maintenance cost than traditional gas vehicles, since these vehicles run only on batteries and electric motor with very fewer mechanical parts and which results in less replacement cost in the future. EVs have no engine so there is no need for an oil change too. Due to this reason people are more attracting towards EVs. Moreover, EVs are getting more affordable day by day and battery manufacturing price is decreasing due to higher production. Due to this more people are buying electric vehicles and simultaneously increasing the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment.

A full Report of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market

In the future, there is a chance that all the vehicles will be electric. To make electric cars available to more people, the automotive manufacturers are increasing production units. Additionally, many manufacturers have made EVs as their primary offering. Due to all of these reasons demand for electric vehicle supply equipment is increasing continuously across the globe.

Global Electric Vehicle Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Charger Type

Level-1 Charger

Level-2 Charger

Level-3 Charger

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Station type

Stationary Charging Station (Plug-In)

Portable Charging Facilities

Global Electric Vehicle Equipment Market: Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

CompanyProfiles

ABB, Ltd.

AlfenBeheerB.V.

AllegoB.V.

BlinkChargingCo.

BoschAutomotiveServiceSolutions, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

EFACECGroup

EVSafeCharge, Inc.

EV-BoxB.V.

EVgoServices, LLC

HelioxB.V.

IONITYGmbH

LevitonManufacturingCo., Inc.

MitsubishiElectricCorp.

OpConnect, LLC

PODPoint, Ltd.

SchneiderElectricSE

SemaConnect, Inc.

ShellGroup

SiemensAG

Tesla, Inc.

VoltaIndustries, Inc.

WebastoChargingSystems, Inc.

Yazaki Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404