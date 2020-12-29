Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market growth include increasing hospital-associated infections, increasing adoption of disposable nonwoven in place of traditional textiles, and growing surgical procedures in hospitals and other end-users. In healthcare settings, there has been a continuous commitment by administrators, and policymakers to offer healthcare services that are affordable, accessible, comprehensive, and of high quality.

Currently, one of the major concerns reported in the healthcare industry includes healthcare-associated infections. For instance, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 4 million patients acquire a healthcare-associated infection each year in all EU member states. Approximately 37,000 mortalities occurred due to these infections. The rising number of these infections increases the demand for medical nonwoven disposables in the healthcare industry.

Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Segmentation

By Product

Incontinence and hygiene Products

Surgical Products

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

