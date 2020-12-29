Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market growth include increasing hospital-associated infections, increasing adoption of disposable nonwoven in place of traditional textiles, and growing surgical procedures in hospitals and other end-users. In healthcare settings, there has been a continuous commitment by administrators, and policymakers to offer healthcare services that are affordable, accessible, comprehensive, and of high quality.
Request a Free Sample of our Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/medical-non-woven-disposables-market
Currently, one of the major concerns reported in the healthcare industry includes healthcare-associated infections. For instance, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 4 million patients acquire a healthcare-associated infection each year in all EU member states. Approximately 37,000 mortalities occurred due to these infections. The rising number of these infections increases the demand for medical nonwoven disposables in the healthcare industry.
A full Report of Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/medical-non-woven-disposables-market
Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Segmentation
By Product
- Incontinence and hygiene Products
- Surgical Products
By End-User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- AB KRONOBY FATEX OY
- Abena A/S
- Barnhardt Manufacturing Co.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Crown Name (WH) United Co., Ltd.
- Cypress Medical Products LLC
- Domtar Corp.
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Forlong Medical Co., Ltd.
- Freudenberg Group
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Nordson Corp.
- Pidegree Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Unicharm Corp.
- WPT Non-wovens Corp.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/medical-non-woven-disposables-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404