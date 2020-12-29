Anti-Drone Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Anti-Drone Market was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2020 to 2025.

The increasing use of these unidentified aerial devices to spy on backyards and windows has increased global threats to national security. These aircraft systems consist of a variety of sensors capable of capturing video and audio anytime and anywhere. Manufacturers are gradually designing groundbreaking UAV mitigation technologies to prevent drones from flying in illegal airspace.

Anti-Drone Market, by Application

Detection

Detection and Disruption

Anti-Drone Market, by Technology

Electronic Systems

Laser systems

Kinetic Systems

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anti-Drone industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Drone Market Report

1. What was the Anti-Drone Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Anti-Drone Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anti-Drone Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

