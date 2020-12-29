Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10% between 2020 and 2025.

Antimicrobial coatings are microbial resistant coatings that contain antimicrobial agents that inhibit microbial contamination. They are used extensively in the construction, food and medical industries. It applies to doors, glass panels, walls, doors, HVAC tents and counters. In addition, antibacterial coatings are applied to masks, fabrics, gloves and carpets.

Key Market Players

Key players such as AkzoNobel (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), PPG Industries (US), Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan), and DuPont de Nemours (US)

By Type

Silver

Copper

Titanium Dioxide

Others (QACs, Zinc-based, Polymer, Organic)

By Application

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

HVAC System

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others (Consumer Electronics, Appliances, and Packaging)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Antimicrobial Coatings industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report

1. What was the Antimicrobial Coatings Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Antimicrobial Coatings Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

