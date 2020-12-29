Antistatic Agents Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Antistatic Agents Market to grow from USD 437 million to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025.

Antistatic agents are added to the polymer to prevent static buildup and increase the dielectric surface and volumetric conductivity of plastic materials. Static electricity build-up on plastic surfaces causes a variety of problems, such as interfering with processing and increasing handling problems during transportation, storage and packaging, dust personnel that affect the quality and performance of products, and the risk of electric shock to consumers and employees. In the manufacturing plant.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global antistatic agents market are 3M (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Croda International Plc (UK), A. Schulman, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Based on form, the antistatic agent’s market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid

Powder

Pellets

Microbeads

Others

Based on product, the antistatic agent’s market has been segmented as follows:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Antistatic Agents industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Antistatic Agents Market Report

1. What was the Antistatic Agents Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Antistatic Agents Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Antistatic Agents Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

