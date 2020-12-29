API Management Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Application Programming Interface (API) management market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.1 billion by 2023, at a (CAGR) of 32%

API management is the process of managing an API throughout its lifecycle as it is released in a scalable and secure environment. The API lifecycle includes 4 stages: design, publish, document and analyze. API management ensures organizations that the APIs they create, including internal, public, and partner APIs, are secure and available.

API management solutions, platforms, and services across the globe, and they are IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), Axway (US), MuleSoft (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), AWS (US), CA Technologies, a Broadcom company (US),

On the basis of Deployment Types, the market has been segmented as follows:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of Organization size, the API management market has been segmented as follows:

SMEs

Large enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global API Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by API Management Market Report

1. What was the API Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of API Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the API Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

