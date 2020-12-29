Japan Electroceuticals Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan electroceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Geriatric population is one of the major concerns for the Japanese government and other healthcare institution. According to US Census Bureau, out of total 126 million population, about 27% population of the country was above 65 years in 2017. It is forecast that the population will reduce to 123 million in 2023 and geriatric population is forecast to be higher as compared to 2017. Additionally, life expectancy of the people in Japan is the highest globally. The incidence of heart stroke occurrence in geriatric population is relatively high as compared to young population. As per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in 2017, around 0.2 million incidences of ischemic heart disease occurred in Japan. The prevalence of Ischemic heart disease in 2013 was 3.5 million peoples that have increased to 3.7 million in 2017.

The other major factor that provides significant growth to the market is product approval in the country. LivaNova had received Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare approval for Perceval suture less aortic heart valve to treat aortic valve disease that enables to provide patients and clinicians in Japan with a new option for aortic heart valve replacement. Additionally, the company had received the US FDA 510(k) clearance of the MEMO4D semi-rigid mitral annuloplasty ring and confirmed the first implantation of the device.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac pacemaker, deep brain stimulators (DBS), spinal cord stimulators (SCS), vagus nerve stimulators, hearing aids, and cochlear implants, and others such as sacral nerve stimulators, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators. By end-user segment, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and homecare and other. Few players operating in the Japan electroceuticals market include Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., LivaNova PLC, Cochlear, Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Nevro Corp., ElectroCore LLC, and BioElectronics Corp.

Japan Electroceuticals Market- Segmentation

By Product and its Application

Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker

Deep Brain Stimulators

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Cochlear Implants

Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare and Other

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Century Medical, Inc.

Demant A/S

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge AB

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Livanova PLC

Medtronic PLC

Renishaw PLC

Sonova Holding AG

Sorin CRM SAS

Terumo Corp.

