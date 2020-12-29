Black Tea Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global black tea market is forecast to reach $41.1 billion in 2025 from $28.4 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Black tea is mainly consumed in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China and so on. Moreover, in the US, around 85% of the total consumption in the US is black tea. Developed economies, such as in the US, shifting trend of consumers towards premiumization and branded on-the-go beverages have augmented the black tea market. The global production of tea is estimated to grow at around 4.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to reach 8.52 million tons in 2025. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global tea production is dominated by only a handful of countries such as China, India, Kenya, Sri-Lanka, and Turkey. China led the global production volume with more than 40% production capacity, while India stood at second place to contribute around 22% in the global tea production.

A full report of Black Tea Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/black-tea-market

Black tea is a type of tea that is made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis assamica or Camellia sinesis which have undergone the applied withering and oxidation. Some common traits used to describe the overall flavor profile of the black tea category include malty, smoky, brisk, earthy, spiced, nutty, metallic, citrus, caramel, leather, fruity, sweet and honey. The caffeine content in Black tea ranges from 14-61 mg. Oxidized black tea is more shelf-stable than green tea. Many black teas can last up to one to two years if stored properly in a cool, dark place and in an opaque, airtight container away from light, moisture and pantry items such as coffee and spices that can leach flavor into the tea leaves. The long shelf life of this tea is further propelling its usage across the globe.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/black-tea-market

The major health benefit of the consumption of black tea includes its nutritional value, anti-cancer benefits, digestive benefits, beneficial effects on skin and hair health. Black tea has its origin in China. Black tea is grown and processed across the globe in varying geographies and climates. India, Sri Lanka, and Africa are the three major producers of black tea. According to the Food and Organization of the United Nations, the production of black tea across the globe is projected to rise annually by 2.2% over the next decade to reach 4.4 million tons in 2027, reflecting major output increase in China, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. With this, China would reach the output levels of Kenya, the largest black tea exporter across the globe.

Black Tea Market- Segmentation

By Format

Ready-to-Drink

Loose Tea Powder

Tea Bags

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/black-tea-market

Black Tea Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AMORE Pacific Corp.

Arbor Tea (New World Tea, LLC)

Associated British Foods PLC

Barry’s Tea

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

Ceylon Organics, Ltd.

ITO EN (North America) Inc.

Tata Global Beverages

Nestlé S.A.

Numi Inc.

R.Twining and Co., Ltd.

The Republic of Tea, Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Townshend’s Tea Co.

Unilever Group

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404