Structural Health Monitoring Market Trends 2019| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market size was valued at US$1.22 billion in 2017. The rapid expansion of the infrastructure sector is ready to lead the market. The increasing number of government initiatives on standardization of SHM systems and public safety are also driving market growth. It is expected that strict regulations regarding the sustainability of the structure and the reduction of sensor cost will bring Philip to the market.
Top Key Players
- LeaseAccelerator, Inc.
- NAKISA,
- CoStar Realty Information Inc.,
- AppFolio, Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- RealPage, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP
- IBM
Structural Health Monitoring Market Segmentation
Solution Type
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Data Acquisition Systems
- Others
- Software & Services
Application Type
- Bridges & Dams
- Building & Stadiums
- Vessels & Platforms
- Airframes & Wind Turbines
- Large Machines & Equipment
Technology Type
- Wired
- Wireless
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Structural Health Monitoring Market Report
- What was the Structural Health Monitoring Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Structural Health Monitoring Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Structural Health Monitoring Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
