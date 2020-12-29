Container Orchestration Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global container orchestration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2025. Container orchestration involves managing the service life of containers. It helps automate host scheduling, deployment, health monitoring, resource sharing of containers, container scaling, and load balancing. When a new container is deployed to the cluster, the container orchestration tool schedules the deployment and finds the best host to place the container according to predefined constraints. Containers can be placed according to their proximity to other hosts or metadata or labels. Container orchestration manages the lifecycle of containers after running them on the host.

The following players are covered in this report:

Google

Microsoft

Docker

Mesosphere

Rancher Labs

Suse

Red Hat

Cisco

Oracle

Ericsson

Pivotal Software

Cloudify

Heroku

Container Orchestration Market segmentation by Type

Platform

Services

Container Orchestration Market segmentation by Application

Telecommunications and IT

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Key Questions Answered by Container Orchestration Market Report

What was the Container Orchestration Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Container Orchestration Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Container Orchestration Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

