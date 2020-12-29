Vehicle Electrification Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

By product type, the electric vehicle motor segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period due to global electric vehicle adoption. However, the electric power steering segment occupied the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than a quarter of the global vehicle electrification market due to cost-effective solutions along with high compatibility across all vehicle types.

Vehicle Electrification Market Players

CONTINENTAL AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Magna International Inc.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type

Start–Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

On the basis of vehicle type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two – Wheeler

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

