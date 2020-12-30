Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The global orthopedic braces and supports market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Significant rise in orthopedic surgeries is primarily boosting the market growth. A significant rise in joint replacement procedures has been witnessed over the years. For instance, in the US, 1,525,435 hip and knee arthroplasty procedures performed between 2012 and 2018. While, during the period, 2012 and 2017, 1,186,955 cumulative procedures were performed. Additionally, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), in 2016-2017, the number of hip replacements performed was 55,981 in Canada. Whereas, this number was 47,541 in 2012-2013. It represents nearly 17.7% rise in the number of hip replacements from the period 2012-2013 to 2016-2017.

This shows an increasing number of joint replacement procedure owing to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising ageing population base. This rising number of surgeries leads the demand for orthopedic braces for patients to manage the symptoms of osteoarthritis, which in turn, is contributing to the growth of the global orthopedic braces and supports the market. knee braces support to reduce pain or prevent potential injury after recovering from surgery. The use of compression to the pain area can support to provide relax from the pain and offer a more comfortable life for the patients.

The compression knee sleeve is appropriate for the persons going through the recovery process and individuals who want to protect their knee in the future. The sleeve increases mobility owing to the compression that enables to improve blood flow and thereby supports the injured knee. One of the knee brace products includes BraceAbility that can be utilized while post-operation knee surgeries and immobilization. This knee brace has cold/hot therapy gels that can be placed in the rigid knee stay to immobilize the knee while offering comfort and compression. Patella Stabilizer Brace is another knee brace that facilitates the processes of recovering from surgery or dealing with knee pain.

The brace is lightweight and breathable with an open-patella design, offers support during stabilizing the knee cap and minimizing the movement of the kneecap. The braces are also used after the hip replacement procedure. For instance, Hip Abduction Brace is normally used after hip replacement revision surgery. It offers strong support and stabilization for postoperative, primary or revision total hip arthroplasty and non-operable hip disorders. It holds the femur (thigh) in the hip socket and supports to prevent extreme motion in the hip to promote healing. Therefore, the increasing number of hip and knee replacements are primarily encouraging the demand for orthopedic braces and supports to promote healing and prevent further injuries. This, in turn, act as a major driving factor for the global orthopedic braces and supports market

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation

By Product

Ankle and Foot

Wrist and Hand

Back and Shoulder

Hip and Knee

Elbow

Spine

Others (Facial and Neck)

By End-User

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Homecare

Others (Sports Academies)

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Aspen Medical Products, LLC

Bauerfeind AG

Breg, Inc.

BSN medical GmbH (a subsidiary of Essity AB)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global LLC (a Subsidiary of Colfax Corp.)

Dynatronics Corp.

Hely& Weber

KineMedics

McDavid Inc.

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

OPPO Medical Inc.

Össur hf.

Performance Health Holding, Inc.

Reh4Mat

Remington Products Co.

Thuasne Group

Trulife

Tynor Orthotics Private Limited

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

