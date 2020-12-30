Healthcare Biometrics Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

Healthcare biometrics market has been showing significant CAGR during the forecast period. healthcare biometrics are used in clinics and hospitals to monitor the health of the patients includes patient record storage, identification, access control, and workforce management. The system uses a combination with the smart identification card and passwords to secure the patient’s records. Increasing demand for technological awareness and increasing healthcare insurance in the sector for reimbursement policies are the factors that drive the market growth. In the healthcare industry, the implementation of biometric requires huge investments and few developing economies are unable to invest in a large number of funds in the accommodation of healthcare biometrics which may hamper the healthcare biometrics market growth in developing economies.

Moreover, implementation of government initiatives supporting the adoption in biometrics in healthcare is driving the demand for healthcare biometrics across the globe. According to Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), it helps in making healthcare delivery more efficient and to increase the health insurance coverage. This act has three main provision includes tax provision, probability provision, and administrative simplification provision. Tax provision helps individuals to maintain health insurance and to modify existing tax law to make health insurance affordable. The administration simplification provision is mandated for the creation of a privacy standard for the protection of identifiable medical information.

Healthcare biometrics market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several market players that are significantly operating across the globe. Key market players in the market include NEC Corp, IDEMIA, Suprema Inc., Cross Match Holdings, Inc, Fujitsu, Ltd., and BIO-Key International, Inc. The NEC Corp. is the global leader in the field of biometric authentication and the company started the R&D biometric authentication technologies that include face recognition, fingerprint recognition, and palm print recognition. Moreover, the company has elaborated the technologies includes voice recognition, iris recognition, and original ear acoustic authentication technology. Globally, it has executed seven hundred systems with face and fingerprint recognition technologies in more than seventy countries.

Global healthcare Biometrics Market – Segmentation

By Solution

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Fingerprint/ Hand Recognition

Iris/ Eye Recognition

Other (DNA and Vein Recognition)

By Application

Access Management

Workforce Management

Patient Management

Other

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes and Laboratories

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market –Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

