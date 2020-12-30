Content Delivery Networks Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a highly distributed server platform that minimizes the delay in loading web page content by reducing the physical distance between the server and the user. This allows users around the world to view the same high-quality content without slow loading times. Content Delivery Network (CDN) refers to a group of decentralized servers that deliver Internet content quickly. With a CDN, you can transfer the various functions required to load Internet content such as HTML pages, JavaScript files, images and videos.

The following players are covered in this report:

Amazon

Akamai

CDNetworks

Cisco

EdgeCast

Inisoft

Microsoft

Symantec

Verivue

Content Delivery Networks Market segmentation by Type

Video Content Delivery Network

Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network

Content Delivery Networks Market segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Education

Online Gaming

Advertising

Government

E-Commerce

Media

Entertainment

Others

