Customer Experience Management Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Customer Experience Management (CEM) market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. CEM focuses on creating a differentiated experience at various touchpoints that the customer chooses to interact with the company. The growing traction of cloud-based customer experience management among various companies has surged the growth of customer experience management market. The key factor propelling the growth of the CEM market is the increasing focus of various organizations to retain their customers by providing enhanced customer experience across various channels. Customer experience management enables the organizations to strengthen brand presence, increase customer loyalty and reduce customer churn, thus, resulting in the market growth of the market.

The customer experience management market is segmented on the basis of deployment and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is further classified into on-premise and on-demand deployment. Based on the end-user, the customer experience management market is segmented into telecom & it, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others (retail).

Market Segmentation

Global Customer Experience Management Market by Deployment

On-Premise Deployment

On-Demand Deployment

Global Customer Experience Management Market by End-User

Telecom & IT

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Other (Retail)

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COMPANY PROFILES

Adobe System, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Clarabridge, Inc.

Freshworks, Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Medallia, Inc.

NICE Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corp.

OpenText Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualtrics

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

SDL PLC

Sitecore Holding II A/S

Tech Mahindra, Ltd.

Verint System, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

