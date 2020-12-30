Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

IPIN is defined as a network of devices that enables to track the geographical location of personnel within a confined area. These systems work through the deployment of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and ultra-wideband. It offers location analytics, navigation, mapping, wayfinding, asset tracking, and other solutions to its end-users. The growth of the global Indoor positioning and indoor navigations (IPIN) market is expected to be lucrative over the forecast period 2019-2025. IPIN provides better connectivity, effective and quick access to a precise location, workflow optimization through personnel tracking, and enhanced indoor navigation and routing, which are expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, spurring demand for IPIN systems across shopping malls, airports, hotels, university buildings, warehouses, energy, and utility sector among others is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
Geographically, the global IPIN market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the global IPIN market over the forecast period owing to the availability of advanced connectivity wireless technology and indoor technologies across retail, healthcare, airports, energy, and utilities among other sectors. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to register higher growth than any other region over the forecast period. The growth of the region is due to increasing penetration of IP-based devices that enables navigation across emerging economies of the region such as China and India.
MarketSegmentation
ByType
- IndoorLocationBasedAnalytics
IndoorNavigations&Maps
- ByTechnology
Bluetooth
WiFi
Ultra-WidebandTechnology
Other (MagneticPositioning)
ByApplication
-
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
EnergyandUtilities
Others (Logistics&Warehouses)
RegionalAnalysis
-
NorthAmerica
UnitedStates
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
Spain
France
RestofEurope
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
RestofAsia-Pacific
RestoftheWorld
CompanyProfiles
-
AppleInc.
BroadcomCrop.
CiscoSystems, Inc.
Google, Inc.
IBMCorp.
Indoor.rsGmbH
Inpixon
InsiteoSAS
LinkLabs, Inc.
MicrosoftCorp.
MotorolaSolutionInc.
NokiaCorp.
NowonTechnologiesPvt. Ltd.
QualcommTechnologies, Inc.
SamsungElectronicsCo. Ltd.
SiemensAG
SpirentCommunicationsPLC
SPREO.CO
STMicroelectronicsInternationalN.V.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
