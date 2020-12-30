Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Global enzyme replacement therapy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The deficiency of certain enzymes results in the progressive accumulation of the deficient enzyme’s substrate. Enzyme replacement therapy is one such treatment that is used in the rarer disease to correct the deficient enzyme level. This will drive the enzyme replacement market during the forecast period. Rarer diseases prevalence across the globe is common. According to the World Economic Forum in 2018, it is estimated that 350 million individuals are living with a rare disease. Hence, the huge patient number is anticipated to expand the enzyme replacement therapy market size.

Enzyme deficiencies can cause conditions of a rare disease such as Gaucher, Fabry’s, and Hunter syndrome. Therefore, the raising cases of such rare disease will also fuel the enzyme replacement therapy industry. Enzyme replacement therapy uses only the human cells to cure the rare disease which minimizes the possibility of reaction and infection. This in turn will drive the adoption of enzyme therapy hence impacting the enzyme replacement therapy market growth.

Additionally, most of the rare diseases are special and don’t have any ethical treatment solutions to it till now. Enzyme replacement therapy is the first enzyme targeted therapy to cure several of these rare diseases. Therefore, the adoption of the therapy is anticipated to increase significantly and drive the enzyme replacement therapy market during the forecast period.

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market – Segmentation

By Enzyme Types

Agalsidase Beta

Agalsidase Alfa

Galsulfase

Others

By Indication

Fabry Disease

Gaucher Disease

Pompeo Disease

Others

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market- Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

