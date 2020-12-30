Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

ATS is being adopted on a large scale across governments and businesses due to the need to automate hiring activities. ATS automates the screening of candidates and posting job applications to multiple job boards, eliminating manual bias and errors. Cloud-based ATS is increasingly adopted due to the reduced latency and cost savings of ATS.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market size is expected to grow from USD 1.08 billion in 2017 to USD 1.81 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 8%.

Major vendors providing ATS are Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Cornerstone (US), ADP (US), iCIMS (US), Jobvite (US), PeopleFluent (US), SilkRoad Technology (US), Paycor (US), Greenhouse Software (US), Workday (US), Ultimate Software (US), JazzHR (US), ClearCompany (US), BambooHR (US)

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Report

1. What was the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

