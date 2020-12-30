Fertility Drug Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

Infertility is one of the major issue now a day due to change in life style & cultural shift. There are various fertility drugs available in market for infertility related problems. Fertility drugs enhance the reproductive ability by improving quality of egg or sperms by increasing the levels of certain hormones in human body. The major factors that are responsible for the growth of fertility drug market are Change in lifestyle and Cultural shift, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing infertility rate in adults, rising average age of conceiving in woman and Rise in sexually transmitted diseases among men and women. However, high cost of fertility drugs & risk associated with the use of fertility drugs such as Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHS) are the major constraints to the market. Whereas increasing awareness about the fertility drugs among the people is creating immense opportunities for future.

On the basis of geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate in the global fertility drug market owing to high prevalence of infertility in the UK, France, Germany and other European countries. Large customer base, high consumption of Tabaco & smoking, continuous increment in economy and healthcare facility are the major factor for the growth of the market in the APAC region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY GENDER TYPE

FEMALE FERTILITY TREATMENT

MALE FERTILITY TREATMENT

GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE

HORMONAL

IN VITRO FERTILIZATION(IVF)

INTRA CYTOPLASMIC SPERM INJECTION(ICSI)

INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION(IUI)

ALTERNATIVE & COMPLEMENTARY TREATMENT

GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY INFERTILITY TYPE

PROBLEM WITH OVULATING

UNEXPLAINED INFERTILITY

BLOCKED OR DAMAGED TUBES

ENDOMETRIOSIS

POLYCYSTIC OVARIAN SYNDROME

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICAN

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ITALY

REST OF EUROPE

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

BERLEX LABORATORIES, INC.

ELI LILLY

BAXTER HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

MERCK & CO. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALORGANON, INC.

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

PERSONAL PRODUCTS COMPANY

PFIZER, INC.

PROCTER & GAMBLE PHARMACEUTICALS

EMD SERONO, INC.

LEADIANT BIOSCIENCES INC.

SOLVAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

ACTAVIS GENERICS

THER-RX CORPORATION

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

ROCHE PHARMACEUTICAL

BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMACEUTICALS

EMD SERONO INC.

