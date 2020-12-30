Fertility Drug Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

Infertility is one of the major issue now a day due to change in life style & cultural shift. There are various fertility drugs available in market for infertility related problems. Fertility drugs enhance the reproductive ability by improving quality of egg or sperms by increasing the levels of certain hormones in human body. The major factors that are responsible for the growth of fertility drug market are Change in lifestyle and Cultural shift, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing infertility rate in adults, rising average age of conceiving in woman and Rise in sexually transmitted diseases among men and women. However, high cost of fertility drugs & risk associated with the use of fertility drugs such as Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHS) are the major constraints to the market. Whereas increasing awareness about the fertility drugs among the people is creating immense opportunities for future.
On the basis of geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate in the global fertility drug market owing to high prevalence of infertility in the UK, France, Germany and other European countries. Large customer base, high consumption of Tabaco & smoking, continuous increment in economy and healthcare facility are the major factor for the growth of the market in the APAC region.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY GENDER TYPE
- FEMALE FERTILITY TREATMENT
- MALE FERTILITY TREATMENT
GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE
- HORMONAL
- IN VITRO FERTILIZATION(IVF)
- INTRA CYTOPLASMIC SPERM INJECTION(ICSI)
- INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION(IUI)
- ALTERNATIVE & COMPLEMENTARY TREATMENT
GLOBAL FERTILITY DRUGS MARKET, BY INFERTILITY TYPE
- PROBLEM WITH OVULATING
- UNEXPLAINED INFERTILITY
- BLOCKED OR DAMAGED TUBES
- ENDOMETRIOSIS
- POLYCYSTIC OVARIAN SYNDROME
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICAN
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- REST OF EUROPE
APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- BERLEX LABORATORIES, INC.
- ELI LILLY
- BAXTER HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
- FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- MERCK & CO. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
- NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALORGANON, INC.
- JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
- PERSONAL PRODUCTS COMPANY
- PFIZER, INC.
- PROCTER & GAMBLE PHARMACEUTICALS
- EMD SERONO, INC.
- LEADIANT BIOSCIENCES INC.
- SOLVAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- ACTAVIS GENERICS
- THER-RX CORPORATION
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.
- ROCHE PHARMACEUTICAL
- BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMACEUTICALS
- EMD SERONO INC.
