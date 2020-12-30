Laparoscopic Instruments Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery uses a special surgical instrument known as laparoscope to look inside the body and carry out certain procedures. The laparoscopic instruments market is projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The rise in preference of minimal invasive method over invasive surgeries, the high prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases, high global expenditure on the laparoscopic market, increasing healthcare market in emerging economies is some of the key factors that are driving the market growth.

The laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into product type, application, and end-user. The segment on the basis of the product type is diversified into laparoscope, insufflator, energy devices, and laparoscopic accessories. The application segment is sub-divided into cardiac surgery, gynecological surgery, neurological surgery, urological surgery, and others. Furthermore, the end-user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals and surgical centers.

Market Segmentation

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Product Type

Laparoscope

Insufflator

Energy Devices

Laparoscopic Accessories

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Others

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market by End-User

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategy Analysis

Key Company Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

RoE

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Advanced Surgical Concepts Limited

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical Incorporated

ConMed Corporation

Dufner Instrumente GmbH

Elcon Medical Instruments GmbH

Endocontrol SA

Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH

Hermann Medizintechnik GmbH

Integra, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Microline Surgical Inc.

Olympus America Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

