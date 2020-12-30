Application Security Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Application Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 13.2 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 16%

Since most applications are vulnerable to security vulnerabilities, developers must take steps to prevent service attacks, data breaches, data theft and other cyber-attacks. Security flaws are constantly evolving, but the motivation remains almost the same. Unlike in the past, application security is now a real step in the development process.

Key market players

Major vendors in the global application security market include IBM Corporation (US), HCL Software (India), Cisco Systems (US), Synopsys (US), Checkmarx (Israel), Veracode (US), MicroFocus (UK), WhiteHat Security (US), Capgemini (France), Rapid7 (US), Onapsis (US), GitLab (US), CAST Software (France),

By Solution

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Application Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Application Security Market Report

1. What was the Application Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Application Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Application Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

