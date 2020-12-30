Application Processor Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Application Processor Market is expected to be worth USD 29.0 billion by 2018 and reach USD 38.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.

Application processor integration in the smartphone industry and the implementation of artificial intelligence in mobile devices are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the application processor market globally. It supports smartphones in various aspects such as graphics processing, multimedia decoding and memory management, increasing the demand of the application processor market.

Key players in the application processor market include Apple (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), NVIDIA (US), and HiSilicon Technologies (China).

Application Processor Market, by Core Type

Single-core

Dual-core

Quad-core

Hexa-core

Octa-core

Application Processor Market, by Device Type

Mobile Phones

PC Tablets & E-readers

Smart Wearables

Automotive ADAS & Infotainment Devices

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Application Processor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Application Processor Market Report

1. What was the Application Processor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Application Processor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Application Processor Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

