Aquatic Herbicide Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Aquatic Herbicides Market was valued at USD 470.9 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 696.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6%

Aquatic herbicides are used to control the growth of unwanted vegetation in water. This herbicide is approved for use in water. Aquatic herbicides help control weed growth in water bodies. About 300 herbicides are registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), of which only 13 active ingredients are approved by the US EPA for use in and around aquatic habitats.

The key players in the aquatic herbicides market include Dow Chemical (US), BASF (Germany), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Lonza (Switzerland), Land O’Lakes (US), UPL (India), Platform Specialty Products (US), SePRO Corporation (US), Albaugh (US), Valent (US), and SANCO INDUSTRIES (US).

On the basis of Type:

Glyphosate

2,4-D

Imazapyr

Diquat

Triclopyr

Others (fluridone, flumioxazin, and copper & chelated copper)

On the basis of Application:

Agricultural waters

Fisheries

Recreational waters

Others (retention ponds, development waters, and flood control canals)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aquatic Herbicide industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aquatic Herbicide Market Report

1. What was the Aquatic Herbicide Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aquatic Herbicide Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aquatic Herbicide Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

