Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Global neurological disorder drugs market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population, rapid R&D activities by the players in the field along with the technological advancement by the key players operating in the global neurological disorder drugs market.
Besides, the presence of the key players also supports the growth of the neurological disorder drugs industry. Players such as Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.
These players are continuously contributing to the growth of the market by adopting several growth strategies in order to curb a large customer base as well as thrive in such a competitive market. For instance, in May 2019, Allergan Plc announced to share approximately 29 presentations at the 71st Annual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Meeting regarding neurological disorders and their treatment options.
Further, in December 2019, Ubrelvy was approved by the US FDA. Ubrelvy is a novel drug manufactured by Allergan Plc for the treatment of neurological disorders especially migraine. With the introduction of a novel drug, the company aims to strengthen its product portfolio. Hence, such aforementioned factors are likely to positively influence market growth.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Disorder Type
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Eisai Co., Ltd.
Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market – Segmentation
By Disorder Type
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Huntington Disease
- Others
Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
