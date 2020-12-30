Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Global neurological disorder drugs market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population, rapid R&D activities by the players in the field along with the technological advancement by the key players operating in the global neurological disorder drugs market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/neurological-disorder-drugs-market

Besides, the presence of the key players also supports the growth of the neurological disorder drugs industry. Players such as Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

A Full Report of Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/neurological-disorder-drugs-market

These players are continuously contributing to the growth of the market by adopting several growth strategies in order to curb a large customer base as well as thrive in such a competitive market. For instance, in May 2019, Allergan Plc announced to share approximately 29 presentations at the 71st Annual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Meeting regarding neurological disorders and their treatment options.

Further, in December 2019, Ubrelvy was approved by the US FDA. Ubrelvy is a novel drug manufactured by Allergan Plc for the treatment of neurological disorders especially migraine. With the introduction of a novel drug, the company aims to strengthen its product portfolio. Hence, such aforementioned factors are likely to positively influence market growth.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Disorder Type

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Eisai Co., Ltd.

Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market – Segmentation

By Disorder Type

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Huntington Disease

Others

Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/neurological-disorder-drugs-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404