Global Yogurt Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Global yogurt is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The global yogurt market is recording exceptional growth on the base of several factors including increasing premiumization and urbanization, rising per capita disposable income, increasing consumer demand owing to the health benefits yogurt offer, and the availability of different flavors. In the last few years, the yogurt market exhibited a substantial rise in the number of customers shifting towards vegan/plant-based diets and are continually seeking dairy alternatives with innovative flavors. The offerings of flavored dairy-free yogurts, as well as drinkable yogurts, have increased remarkably in the last decade and captured a remarkable share in supermarkets/hypermarkets shelves. Due to this, producers are emphasizing creating novel flavors and products to keep up with the increasing demand.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/yogurt-market
For instance, in 2019, Nongfu Spring created a range of vegan yogurt, which includes three flavors walnut, coconut, and almond made by fermenting plant milk. The launch was to capitalize on the growing global demand for plant-based products that have become increasingly popular in China, and Asian consumers. Additionally, probiotics found in sauerkraut, pickles, and other fermented food and beverages, such as kefir, buttermilk, tempeh, kimchi, and miso, have all been part of commoner’s diet in Europe. According to Yakult Konsa annual report, during 2017 – 2018, the UK and the Netherlands recorded consumption of probiotic drinks of 198 and 173 (in 1000 bottles) per day.
A Full Report of Global Yogurt Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/yogurt-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Chobani, LLC, Danone S.A. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, General Mills Inc. Amul (GCMMF), Nestlé S.A., among others
Global Yogurt Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Dairy-based
- Non-dairy-based
By Category
- Flavored
- Non-flavored
By Distribution Channel
- Convenience Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
Global Yogurt Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/yogurt-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404