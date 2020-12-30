Continuous Testing Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global continuous testing market is expected to record a CAGR of over 15.22% during 2019-2025. Continuous testing is the process of running automated tests as part of a software delivery pipeline to get feedback on business risks associated with a software release candidate as quickly as possible. Continuous testing is a method of evaluating software quality at every stage of the delivery pipeline to avoid business risks associated with software delivery. Increasing demand for parallel employment in various departments and cloud-based application development are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global Continuous Testing Market during the forecast period.

The following players are covered in this report:

EPAM Systems

Mindtree

HCL Technologies

ATOS

Tech Mahindra

Hexaware

Tricentis

Cigniti

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

NIIT Technologies

Qualitest

Broadcom

Logigear

Continuous Testing Market segmentation by Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Continuous Testing Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Continuous Testing Market Report

What was the Continuous Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Continuous Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Continuous Testing Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

