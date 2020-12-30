Contraband Detector Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The contraband detector market is expected to record a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. Contraband detector is a kind of handheld detector that can effectively detect contraband items such as drugs or explosives hidden in hidden places. This instrument has a strong penetrating power to detect using the principle of Y-rays, can penetrate substances such as metal, rubber, wood, fiber, and can detect various types of prohibited items with the characteristics of high sensitivity, immediate response. Easy to operate, drugs, anti-smuggling, security, police station, effective detection equipment and advanced technology and equipment.

The following players are covered in this report:

L3 Technologies

OSI Systems

Smiths Group

NUCTECH

Magal Security Systems

Metrasens

ADANI Systems

Godrej Security Solutions

CEIA

Berkeley Varitronics Systems

Polimaster

Contraband Detector Market segmentation by Type

Fixed

Portable

Contraband Detector Market segmentation by Application

Subway

Customs

Aviation

