Ischemic Heart Disease Drugs Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Ischemic Heart Disease Market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Ischemic heart disease, also known as CHD (coronary heart diseases) and CAD (coronary artery disease) is caused by defect and damage in the heart. Silent ischemia is one of the most prevailing ischemic diseases across the globe, caused by heart attack without prior warning. Moreover, the people having previous heart attacks or have diabetes are more prone to silent ischemia. Unhealthy dietary habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol & tobacco and lack of exercise increase the risk of ischemic heart diseases around the globe.

Various pivotal factors that are augmenting the ischemic heart disease market includes growing incidence and prevalence rate of hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity across the globe. Government funding for diagnosis, treatment and research and their initiative programs to increase the awareness toward disease is another major factor augmenting the growth of the market. However, the high costs of treatment coupled with the regular uncertainty seen in reimbursement policies can hamper the growth of the market. Opportunities that are expected to augment the market includes increasing awareness among people towards the heart diseases and improving healthcare system and healthcare spending in emerging economies.

A number of pipeline products by the major market player and various devices & drugs are expected to get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval which is also contributing in the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2017, FDA approved COBRA PzF NCS (NanoCoated coronary stent) system in order to improve coronary luminal diameter in certain patients with ischemic heart disease. In May 2018, the US FDA approved the use of replacement heart valve in paediatric patients during the treatment of heart diseases.

Global ischemic heart disease market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions which are contributing significantly in the market. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to have a major market for ischemic heart disease during the forecast period. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 800,000 mortalities are reported due to ischemic disease every year in the US. As per the European Heart Network, around 3.9 million mortalities are reported due to CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) every year in Europe, wherein, nearly 1.8 million cases are reported in European Union. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global ischemic heart diseases market during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the rising prevalence of heart diseases and strokes and increasing awareness towards CAD.

Ischemic Heart Disease Drugs MARKETSEGMENTATION

ByDiseaseType

Angina

MyocardialInfarction

IschemicStroke

ByDiagnosisMethod

MyocardialInfarction IschemicStroke

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Echocardiogram

ChestX-Ray

CardiacCatheterization

CoronaryAngiogram

ByTreatment

Medication

NSAID

Statins

Blocker

CalciumChannelBlocker

ACEInhibitors

Others (OrganicNitrates)

Surgery

CoronaryStent

Angioplasty

COMPETITIVELANDSCAPE

KeyStrategyAnalysis

KeyCompanyAnalysis

REGIONALANALYSIS

NorthAmerica

UnitedStates

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

RoE

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

RestofAsia-Pacific

RestoftheWorld (RoW)

COMPANYPROFILES

AbbottLaboratories

AmgenInc.

AstraZenecaPLC

BayerAG

BostonScientificCorp.

CardinalHealth, Inc.

DaiichiSankyoCo. Ltd.

EdwardsLifesciencesCorp.

GeneralElectricCo.

Genentech, Inc.

KoninklijkePhilipsN.V.

LepuMedicalTechnology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Medtronic, PLC

MerckKGaALtd.

SanofiSA

SiemensHealthcarePvt. Ltd.

StrykerCorp.

TERUMOCORP.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

