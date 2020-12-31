Geospatial Analytics Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The geospatial analytics market was valued at USD 21 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3139 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Geospatial analysis refers to a wide range of activities that emphasize the application of a variety of technologies to data, consisting of geographic or spatial related characteristics.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable forecasts of market size. The predictions included in the report were derived using proven research methodology and assumptions. With it, the research report serves as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market including, but not limited to, regional markets, technologies, types, and applications.

Geospatial Analytics Market Segmentation

By Type

Surface Analysis

Network Analysis

Geovisualization

By End User

Agriculture

Utility and Communication

Defense and Intelligence

Government

Natural Resources

Other End-user Industries

Major Players

Hexagon AB

ESRI Inc.

Harris Corporation

Atkins PLC

General Electric (GE)

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

