Medical Gloves Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global medical gloves market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Medical gloves protect the wearer or patient from the transmission of infection or other illness during medical procedures. Medical gloves are regarded as one of the chief parts of an infection-control strategy. These gloves are controlled by the FDA under the category of Class I reserved medical devices, the devices which require a 510(k) premarket notification. Moreover, the FDA regularly reviews these devices to confirm an appropriate performance criterion of the gloves, including tear resistance, leak resistance, and biocompatibility.

The global medical gloves market is segmented based on material, type, and application. Based on the material, the market is segmented into natural rubber latex, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others. Based on the type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable/non-disposable gloves. Further, based on the applications, the market is segmented into the examination, and surgical.

Request a Free Sample of our Medical Gloves Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/medical-gloves-market

Vinyl: The gloves made from vinyl are comparatively less effective than latex gloves, as they do not provide an impermeable membrane against micro-organisms. Moreover, they offer loose-fitting and are generally unsuitable for procedures such as manual dexterity. Therefore, the use of vinyl gloves is substantially limited in the healthcare industry.

Latex: These gloves offer proper fitting as compared to vinyl and provide an effective barricade against micro-organisms. The gloves made from latex are non-powdered and contains the lowest level of extractable protein. However, if a surgeon has a latex allergy, then they are recommended not to wear latex gloves. Moreover, most of the healthcare equipment is becoming latex-free, owing to the allergy risk to patients and staff.

Nitrile: The nitrile gloves are made from natural rubber latex and provide a biological barrier against micro-organisms. However, these gloves provide less elasticity and are generally used where the latex-free environment is required.

Neoprene: These gloves exhibit similar properties to nitrile gloves and are often regarded as a popular replacement of latex-free glove. However, these gloves are way more expensive than natural rubber latex gloves.

Most healthcare activities demand the custom of a single pair of nonsterile gloves that are mainly made of either latex, vinyl, or nitrile. However, due to the increase in allergies from latex gloves, certain facilities have limited or eliminated the use of latex products including gloves. It is now recommended to use gloves made of neoprene, nitrile, or other material. However, some gloves do not offer a snug fit on the hand, particularly around the wrist, and are therefore not used in extensive contact.

During surgical procedures, it is recommended by the regulatory bodies to the surgeon to wear two pairs of gloves. Sterile surgical gloves are used by surgeons and other healthcare bodies that perform invasive patient procedures. Such applications of medical gloves tend to drive the growth of the global medical gloves market.

A full Report of Medical Gloves Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/medical-gloves-market

Global Medical Gloves Market – Segmentation

By Material

Latex

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others

By Type

Disposable Gloves

Reusable/ Non-Disposable Gloves

By Application

Examination

Surgical

Global Medical Gloves Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M CO.

Akzenta International SA

Ansell Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Berner International GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products, LLC

Diamond Gloves Inc

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Jiangsu Jaysun Glove Co. Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Lakeland Inc.

Marvel Gloves Industries

McKesson Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

Semperit AG Holding

Supermax Healthcare Inc.

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/medical-gloves-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404