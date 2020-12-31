Metabolomics Technology Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Metabolomics Technology Market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Metabolomics is the organized quantitation and identification of all metabolites in a given biological sample or organism. Metabolomics is a new scientific field which has developed with an accelerating speed over the last decade. These developments are mainly driven by increasingly sensitive and strong analytical instrumentations permitting the quantification and analysis of thousands of metabolites from any biological system. The global metabolomics technology market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increasing demand for metabolomics in drug discovery and personalized medicine. Moreover, rising government funding and investments by the biotech and pharmaceutical companies are further contributing to the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of metabolomics tools and instruments may hinder market growth.

Request a Free Sample of our Metabolomics Technology Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/metabolomics-technology-market

The global metabolomics technology market is segmented on the basis of products & service, and application. Based on the products & service, the market is segmented into metabolomics instruments and bioinformatics. The metabolomics instrument includes mass spectrometry, chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and others. The metabolomics bioinformatics segment classified into tools & database, and services. Based on application, the metabolomics technology market is segmented into drug discovery, biomarkers, toxicology, and personalized medicine.

A full Report of Metabolomics Technology Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/metabolomics-technology-market

Moreover, the global metabolomics technology market is segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to have a significant market share in the global metabolomics technology market due to increasing funding by the government and investments made by the biotech companies. Moreover, increasing demand for personalized medicine in the region is further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific has significant growth in the metabolomics market owing to the rising awareness towards the metabolomics and rising healthcare infrastructure.

MarketSegmentation

ByProductsandServices

MetabolomicsInstruments

Chromatography

MassSpectrometry

NuclearMagneticResonanceSpectroscopy

Others (CapillaryElectrophoresis, Surface-BasedMassAnalysis)

MetabolomicsBioinformatics

ByApplication

Discovery

Biomarkers

Toxicology

PersonalizedMedicine

RegionalAnalysis

NorthAmerica

UnitedStates

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

RestofEurope

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

UnitedStates Canada Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France RestofEurope Asia-Pacific China India Japan Asia-Pacific

RestoftheWorld

RestoftheWorld CompanyProfiles

ABSCIEX, LLC

AgilentTechnologiesInc.

BiocratesLifeSciencesAG

Bio-RadLaboratories, Inc.

BrukerCorp.

ChenomxInc.

EvotecAG

GiottoBiotechS.r.l.

HumanMetabolomeTechnologiesInc.

LECOCorp.

MetabolomicDiagnosticsLtd.

MetabolomicTechnologiesInc.

Metabolon, Inc.

metaSysXGmbH

ONEWAYLIVER, S.L

ShimadzuCorp.

SiDMAP, LLC

SteminaBiomarkerDiscovery, Inc.

ThermoFisherScientificInc.

Waters Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/metabolomics-technology-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404