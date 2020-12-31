AI In Transportation Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

artificial intelligence (AI) in transportation market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 16% between 2019 and 2025.

The rapid use of machine learning technology for product innovation, such as autonomous vehicles, parking and lane change assistance, and smart energy systems, is greatly driving AI in the transportation market. In addition, the market is growing rapidly with increasing demand for advanced traffic planning, driver behavior, data management, traffic signals, and more.

Get Sample Copy of AI In Transportation Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-transportation-market/43487/#ert_pane1-1

The market is currently seeing the use of AI in transportation by the companies such as Daimler AG, Volvo Group, Scania Group, PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, NVIDIA Corp., Intel Corp., and Continental AG.

AI Market in Buses, By Application

Autonomous Trucks

HMI in Trucks

Semi-Autonomous Trucks

A full report of Global AI In Transportation Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-transportation-market/43487/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In Transportation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In Transportation Market Report

1. What was the AI In Transportation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of AI In Transportation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In Transportation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-transportation-market/43487/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404