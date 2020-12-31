Architectural Coatings Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Architectural coatings is projected to grow from USD 65.0 billion in 2018 to USD 82.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%, during the forecast period.

Architectural coatings include paints, special coatings, sealers, and other coatings used in building and home coatings. These coatings are specified to provide a protective and decorative layer to the architecture in both exterior and interior applications. Most architectural coatings are typically applied using rollers, sprayers, brushes and other applications.

Get Sample Copy of Architectural Coatings Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/architectural-coatings-3-market/43467/#ert_pane1-1

Key Market Players

PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan).

On the basis of resin type, the architectural coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Others (Epoxy, Unsaturated polyester resin, Saturated polyester resin)

On the basis of technology, the architectural coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder Coating

A full report of Global Architectural Coatings Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/architectural-coatings-3-market/43467/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Architectural Coatings industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Architectural Coatings Market Report

1. What was the Architectural Coatings Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Architectural Coatings Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Architectural Coatings Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/architectural-coatings-3-market/43467/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404