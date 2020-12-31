Security Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global security testing market outlook will be $2.793.9 million, with a healthy rate of 20% by 2027, from $5.8 trillion in 2019. The Asia Pacific Security Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21%, generating $7980.2 million in revenue over the forecast period. Along with the launch of advanced security services, the strategic alliance between market participants is expected to accelerate the growth of the North American security testing market.

Security Testing Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

• On-premise

By Organization Size

Small Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By Application

Web Application Security

• Mobile Application Security

By End-Use Industry

Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Company Profiles

Accenture

IBM

Micro Focus

Veracode

Synopsys

Pradeo

Rapid7

Tieto

Trustwave

WhiteHat Security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Acunetix

Cigital

Checkmarx Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

PortSwigger

CA Technologies

