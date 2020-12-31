Artificial Intelligence Ai As A Service Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 2.68 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 28.58 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 48%.

AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence Service) account, a third-party product for outsourcing artificial intelligence. This allows businesses or end users to experiment with AI for a variety of purposes by limiting their initial investment and lowering their risk.

They are the major manufacturers IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, FICO, SAS Institute, IRIS AI, Salesforce, Mighty.AI, and Craft.AI, has been profiled in the report.

Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence Ai As A Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Ai As A Service Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence Ai As A Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Ai As A Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Ai As A Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

