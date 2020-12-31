Artificial Grass Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Artificial Grass Market was valued at USD 3.00 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2017, to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2025.

Artificial grass is made of synthetic artificial fibers that look like real grass. This grass is green and comes in a variety of pile heights. It is manufactured in the same way as a carpet, has a solid back and the blades are sewn by machine. Two types of installation methods of artificial turf are wall cladding and flooring.

The market for artificial grass is dominated by key players such as DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other artificial grass companies include Act Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand),

Based on Fiber base Material, the market has been segmented as follows:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Grass industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Grass Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Grass Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Grass Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Grass Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

