Automotive Motor Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global automotive motors market size was valued at $31.01 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $49.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2025.

The automotive motor market is positively influenced by government-enforced safety regulations for the installation of power windows, airbags and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) on all vehicles. Europe and North America have been shown to comply with these regulations more strictly compared to Asia Pacific and elsewhere.

In developing countries, OEMs are providing keyless entry and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) as standard features for vehicles, helping governments improve safety measures to increase sales of automotive motors. These safety systems require a separate motor to operate smoothly and communicate with other components of the vehicle to provide complete safety for passengers. Therefore, the demand for automotive motors is expected to increase as the integration of safety functions becomes mandatory, which will drive the growth of the automotive motor market.

A full report of Automotive Motor Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-motor-market/37565/

Automotive Motor Market Segmentation:

By Product-Type

Stepper Motors

DC Brushless Motors

DC Brushed Motors

By Vehicle-Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Electric Vehicle

By Application

Comfort Motors

Performance Motors

Safety Motors

Automotive Motors Market: Participants

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

Ricardo

Brose

Buhler Motor

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens Ag

Valeo Sa

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Mitsuba Corporation

IFB Automotive

Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Motor Market Report

What was the Automotive Motor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automotive Motor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Motor Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404