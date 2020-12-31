Corn Wet Milling Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Corn Wet Mill market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Corn wet milling is the process of refining corn to produce the final product used by millions of people around the world. Peeled corn is processed with two types of dry or wet mill. In the corn wet milling process, corn is separated into four components: starch, fiber, bacteria and gluten. The production process of corn wet milling includes washing, soaking, milling and bacterial separation, fine grinding and screening, starch and gluten separation. Further processes include fermentation with dextrose, which converts starch into syrup and adds value to products such as ethanol, amino acids and polylactic acid used in biodegradable products.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cargill

Agrana Beteiligungs

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Grain Processing Corporation

Global Bio-Chem

Roquette Corporate

Tate and Lyle

Corn Wet Milling Market segmentation by Type

Dent Corn

Waxy Corn

Corn Wet Milling Market segmentation by Application

Food

Refinery

Ethanol Production

Starch Modification

Others

