AI in aviation Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

AI in aviation market is expected to be valued at USD 152.4 million in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 2,222.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 46%.

AI-powered virtual assistants help airline companies improve pilot productivity and efficiency by reducing repetitive tasks such as changing radio channels, reading wind forecasts, and providing location information on demand.

The major players operating in the global AI in aviation market are Intel Corporation, Garmin Ltd., IBM Corporation, Airbus SE, Boeing, General Electric, Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Neurala Inc., Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Xilinx,

By Application

Surveillance

Virtual Assistance

Flight Operations

Smart Logistics

