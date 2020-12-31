Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Artificial Intelligence in Military market is projected to grow from USD 5.42 billion in 2016 to USD 8.70 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14%.

The adoption of artificial intelligence is increasing due to the effectiveness and accuracy it provides in military operations. Additionally, as cyber threats increase, the prevalence of artificial intelligence in the military has increased. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in the military market is expected to show tremendous growth over the forecast period as the demand for situational awareness increases.

Prominent players in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market include Harris Corporation, SoarTech, SparkCognition, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Charles River Analytics Inc., and IBM.

Based on Application, the Artificial Intelligence in Military market has been segmented as follows:

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Target Recognition

Battlefield Healthcare

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence in Military industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence in Military Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

