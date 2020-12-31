Artificial Intelligence Robots Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2026

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Robots Market was valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 12.36 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28%.

Artificial intelligence robot refers to service and industrial robots in which artificial intelligence (AI) technology is integrated. These robots can learn several repetitive tasks without human intervention and can communicate with humans or, in some cases, with other fellow robots.

The AI robots market ecosystem comprises AI technology providers such as NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Xilinx (US), and Alphabet (US). Softbank (Japan), Hanson Robotics (China), Amazon (US), Blue Frog Robotics (France), and Promobot (Russia)

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence Robots industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence Robots Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Robots Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Robots Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

