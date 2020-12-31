Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Carbon Fiber Tape Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12%.

Carbon fiber tape is a reinforcing tape with thousands of parallel carbon fibers lightly bonded together. Carbon fiber tapes are ideal for use in carbon fiber manufacturing, sleeve winding, wrap bonding, and selective reinforcement of crack repair on graphite surfaces. Carbon fiber tape is one of the very popular materials used in the production of composite parts for aerospace and automotive parts.

Key Market Players

The key players in the global carbon fiber tape market are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Evonik Industries (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Royal DSM (Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Solvay (Belgium).

By Resin (Prepreg Tape):

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Bismaleimide

Polyamide

Others

By Form:

Prepreg Tape

Dry Tape

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Carbon Fiber Tape industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Carbon Fiber Tape Market Report

1. What was the Carbon Fiber Tape Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Carbon Fiber Tape Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Carbon Fiber Tape Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

