Kidney Cancer Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

Global kidney cancer is one of the most common cancers across the globe. Most of the kidney cancers get diagnosed before they metastasize to distant organs. However, the tumours can grow to be quite large before they are detected. The global kidney cancer market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2023. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing incidence of kidney cancers and increasing ill lifestyle changes which gets worsen with addiction of tobacco and alcohol. Furthermore, overexposure to radiation during treatment testicular cancer, growing awareness program, and increasing mortality due to kidney cancer are boosting the kidney cancer market.
However, high cost associated with the treatment is the major restrain to the market. Generally, kidney cancer can cause in the range of $15,000 to $75,000. Various companies are getting FDA approval for kidney cancer and number of drugs is in clinical trial for the same. Hence innovation in drug development, and subsequent technological advancements & pipeline product finds an immense opportunity in near future.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY CANCER TYPE
- RENAL CELL CARCINOMA (RCC)
- TRANSITIONAL CELL CANCER
- WILM’S TUMOUR (NEPHROBLASTOMA)
- OTHER (SARCOMA, LYMPHOMA)
GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY CANCER CELL
- CLEAR CELL
- PAPILLARY
- OTHER (CHROMOPHOBE, ONCOCYTOMA, ANGIOMYOLIPOMA, MEDULLARY, SARCOMATOID FEATURES)
GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS METHOD
- BIOPSY
- COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY (CT) SCAN
- MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI)
- ULTRASOUND
GLOBAL KIDNEY CANCER MARKET, BY THERAPY
- SURGERY
- IMMUNOTHERAPY
- CHEMOTHERAPY
- RADIATION THERAPY
- CRYOTHERAPY
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICAN
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- REST OF EUROPE
APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- ABBVIE INC
- ACTIVE BIOTECH AB
- ACTUATE THERAPEUTICS INC
- ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
- AMGEN INC
- ASTRAZENECA PLC
- BAYER PHARMA AG
- CIPLA LIMITED
- EISAI CO., LTD.
- EXELIXIS, INC.
- GENENTECH, INC.
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
- HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE
- JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- MERCK & CO.
- NOVARTIS AG
- ONYX
- PFIZER INC.
- PROMETHEUS LABORATORIES INC
- SANOFI
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
