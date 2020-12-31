Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market was valued at USD 1,312 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2019-2025). AI is making its way towards the transformation of the manufacturing industry and enhancing the manufacturing processes. AI has the capability of altering complex task into consistent and precise solutions. Rising adoption of the industrial robot has significantly marked an increased deployment of IoT (Internet of Things) or AI in manufacturing processes. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), in 2016, around 1.8 million robots were actively used in manufacturing industries around the globe; which is further projected to reach around 3 million by 2020. Therefore, there is a substantial rise in the demand for big data in the manufacturing industry, which is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing large and complex data set coupled with the transition towards software solutions for every application is further propelling the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/ai-in-manufacturing-market

The global AI in manufacturing market is further analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America contributed a significant share in the global AI in manufacturing market in 2018. The US is regarded as the major adopter of advanced technologies in every sector; taking it from e-commerce to manufacturing. The country is a headquarter of some of the leading companies of the globe such as IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp., which exuberantly adopts advanced technologies in their working culture. This includes increased adoption of industrial robots across manufacturing sites of the companies in the US. Moreover, the country is focusing on expanding the applications of AI in every sector by investing significantly in technology. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global AI in manufacturing market during the forecast period. There are several countries in Asia-Pacific that are considered a hub for certain sectors such as China is a hub for electronic and semiconductor industry; owing to which, the deployment of AI-driven solutions in manufacturing sites is projected to take place in Asia-Pacific in the near future.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/ai-in-manufacturing-market

Market Segmentation

Global AI in Manufacturing Market by Application

Quality Control & Reclamation

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Network Optimization

Others (Production Planning)

Global AI in Manufacturing Market by End-User

Automobile

Pharmaceutical

Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

Others (Semiconductor and Electronics)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Arimo, LLC

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

C3 IoT, Inc.

Canvass Analytics

Fero Labs Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

KNIME AG

Landing AI

MachineMetrics, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Noodle Analytics, Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oqton, Inc.

Presenso Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Seebo Interactive Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sight Machine, Inc.

SparkBeyond

Tavant Technologies, Inc.

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Veo Robotics, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/ai-in-manufacturing-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404