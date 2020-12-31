Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global spray polyurethane foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) possesses high thermal resistance and acoustic insulation due to which they are used in various applications such as water pipes, bonding and sealing roofs and walls, and installation of door and window frames. SPFs are also sprayed on roofs and walls to enhance the thermal resistance of buildings.

SPF is an effective insulation solution for both, residential and commercial building projects. It stops air and moisture intrusion, cuts down the energy bills, protects the internal air from mold, allergens and airborne pollutants, and strengthens the structure. As a result, SPF products enhance the entire building structure to offer durability, energy efficiency, sustainability, and improved occupant comfort. As per the US Department of Energy, in 2018, the residential and commercial buildings accounted for nearly 40% of the total US energy consumption, which occurs primarily due to air filtration. SPF acts as both, an air-sealing product and insulation material that can enable the utility cost savings of up to 50%.

A full report of AI in BFSI Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/spray-polyurethane-foam-market

Buildings enveloped with increased insulation levels are becoming standard practice in the era of rapid urbanization across the globe. Consumers are rapidly involved in the selection of green building products that are natural and non-toxic owing to the rising energy costs as spray polyurethane foam insulation is more economic rather than electric insulation. This drives the growth of the global SPF market.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/spray-polyurethane-foam-market

As the government is investing in energy-efficient buildings, the demand for SPF is anticipated to grow significantly in the construction industry. For instance, in January 2018, the Government of Canada declared a $182-million investment for increasing energy efficiency and addressing climate change by improving the designing, renovation, and construction of homes and buildings. This, in turn, will contribute to the demand for insulation products to achieve energy efficiency, and thereby likely to expand the size of the spray polyurethane foam market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Report

Asia-Pacific is expected to gain maximum traction in the global spray polyurethane foam industry during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the closed-cell segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segmentation

By Product

Open-Cell

Closed-Cell

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/spray-polyurethane-foam-market

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Accella Polyurethane Systems, LLC

Armacell Llc

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certainteed Corp.

Huntsman International LLC

Icynene, Inc.

Johns Manville

NCFI Polyurethanes (A Division of Barnhardt Manufacturing Co.)

Polyurethane Foam Systems, Inc.

Premium Spray Products, Inc.

Rhino Linings Corp.

Saint-Gobain Group

Specialty Products, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Thermoseal Inc.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404